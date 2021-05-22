Controversial activist Dr Stella Nyanzi has said that her fellow Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member Apollo Kantinti needs post-election therapy and grief counselling to overcome the stress of losing an election.

Kantinti, who lost in the Kyadondo East parliamentary race has of late been making headlines in the media over domestic violence and child neglect.

According to his wife Shamim Namawa, the former MP has been beating her plus their children ever since he lost the parliamentary seat. She also accused him of having extra marital sexual relationships.

Namawa also requested Bobi Wine’s predecessor in Kyadondo East be checked into a rehab facility before his situation goes from bad to worse.

To add on her voice, Dr Nyanzi also recommended that Kantinti should be accorded counselling and therapy services for his well being.

“Post-election therapy and grief counselling is important for political candidates who lose elections. The bad press that my comrade Hon Apollo Kantinti has been receiving lately highlights my point. I do not plan to make excuses for him for beating up his wife and children, throwing them out of the house, excessive alcohol consumption, or extra-marital sexual relationships. These are all terrible experiences that should not be condoned,” the former Kampala Woman MP contestant said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“However, I want to reiterate his wife’s assertion that losing the elections, battling with loans taken out for the campaigns, and lacking support in the post-election period can cause immense depression. In attempt to deal with the subsequent grief, hollowness, shame, sense of failure and depression, some individuals turn to alcohol, weed, nicotine, and sex. Emasculated men turn to violence against spouses and children to regain a false sense of power and control. Some people withdraw from society and become reclusive.”

Nyanzi added that having worked closely with Kantinti, she knows that he is not beyond redemption.

“I experienced Comrade Kantinti’s leadership, coordination, mobilisation, team spirit, wit, oratory skills and optimism during the campaigns. I appreciated his commitment and resolve to see plans through. And so, I know that he has potential for good. I believe that he is not beyond redemption. Perhaps, we should stop the tough judgement currently fired his way, and instead offer the requisite therapy, counselling and psycho-social support he requires. A holiday away from Kyadondo would be good for his recuperation. Grief counselling is important when people suffer losses, including the elections.”

