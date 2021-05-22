For committing the cardinal sin of fingering the nani of the Leopard repeatedly, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga has to pay with her political blood. It does not help matters that she has around herself very naive and stomach-serving political strategists like that man of Kampala Central.

It is now unofficially official within the corridors of power that the Sabalwanyi prefers the ‘conformist’ Jacob Oulanyah for the position of Speaker and will go out of his way to pull all the stops to ensure he trounces Kadaga.

Here is what Kadaga needs to do to minimise the political fall and reinvent herself;

1. Pick a phone and ring Gen. Kale Kayihura and Bobi Wine and inform them that she intends to join opposition political party-National Unity Platform (NUP) and would like to be names LOP.

2. Do not wait for the elections on Monday, call a press conference on Sunday and announce her exit from the Speakers race

3. At the press conference, she should also announce that she is leaving the NRM Party, resigning her Parliamentary seat so that she can regain it on an NUP ticket.

4. Immediately go on a media offensive to explain why she has bolted and become the fiercest critic of the government. She should use every opportunity to apologise to Ugandans for lifting of age limit.

If she does this, she stay politically relevant until 2026. If she is interested in explanations for this plan, she can ring me.

I wish her good luck as they head to the elections on Monday 24th May — the anniversary of Obote’s attack on Kabaka Muteesa’s palace using troops commanded by Idi Amin Dada.

