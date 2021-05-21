Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has distanced himself from allegations that he is the one bankrolling Rebecca Kadaga’s Parliament Speakership bid.

Of late, Jacob Oulanyah’s camp has been claiming that Uganda’s richest man-Sudhir has been facilitating Kadaga’s bid to become the next head of the 11th Parliament.

Oulanyah who has been Deputy Speaker of the 10th Parliament wants to uproot Kadaga who has been Speaker for the last 10 years.

“…. Sudhir allegedly agreed to bankroll Kadaga’s campaigns for CEC and Speaker in return for business and political protection. According to sources, that was how she ended up scooping a boost worth billion of shillings for her political bid. In return Kadaga convinced the Parliamentary Commission to hire Kingdom Kampala Mall for office space,” one of the media outlet associated to Oulanyah stated on Thursday.

However according to Dr Sudhir, the allegations are not true and are meant to tarnish his reputation.

He says he is not a politician and that the smear campaign is orchestrated by a camp of some of the opponents in the Speaker and Deputy Speaker race.

“The rumours circulating on social media that I’m bankrolling Rt Hon Kadaga’s campaigns to retain her speakership job are not true. I’m not a politician and not even interested in aspiring for any political office. The allegation should be disregarded with the contempt it deserves,” the Ruparelia Group Chairman told this website on Friday.

“I’m committed to serving ugandans better in real estate, insurance, banking, education, agriculture, hotel and hospitality sector, tourism etc but not through politics which is divisive,” he added.

The smear campaign against the businessman comes hot on the heels of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker elections which are slated for 24th May, 2021.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE