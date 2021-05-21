Spice Diana has warned fans of her fellow singer Sheebah Karungi to stop abusing her for no reason.

Through her social media pages on Thursday, Spice Diana said Sheebah’s fans have made it a tendency to hurl insults at her yet she has never done anything wrong to them.

“For sure sheebaholics mulekere awo okunvuma nokumpemula ku account yange . Silina kyenali mbakoze. Mukisusiza(For sure Sheebaholics stop abusing and hurling vulgarity at me on my own account. I have never done anything wrong to you. You’ve exceeded your limits),” the jangu ondabe singer said.

However, some of Spice Diana’s followers have advised her not to start fights with her fellow diva whereas others have claimed that it’s a stunt.

See comments:

Lisset Leona said,” Eno nsobi act blind spice act blind it’s evident you’re winning…bera nga atabilaba brand yaffe ogya kugyiwabya…just act blind it’s hard but don’t u dare pay it any attention…#keep winning.”

Sharifah Gupta noted, “What of those abusing Sheebah on her page, whose funs are they? I mean, hw do you know that they are Sheebaholics? My dear Spice let me tell you one thing, in this Uganda there are people whose mindset is lyk that and what they know how to do well is okuvuma nd you can’t change them cz that’s how they were raised. It’s in a person’s nature to abuse others for no reason, you can’t blame all Sheebaholics for that b’cz of a few people’s misbehavior. Just ignore them.”

Kasule Douglas Benda also said,” Another Stunt! Since you and Sheebah are club beer ambassadors, it would make more sense for Sheebah to talk to her Sheebaholics leaders or even make this post on her page but of course since these days Spice is more into stunts, her management said it will get more attention if she posts it on her page. Anyway I think and believe in Spice’s management and I have a thought that you guys can do better! Buno bu cheap and easily noticeable stunts mubuleke and make real time to find unpredictable ones! Naye nga mulowooza tebituluma nti buli omu atuzannyira Ku mitwe NUP yatulobesa and they are quiet. Now it’s Spice Diana taking the same steps. Naffe tukoowa.”

A era Naiga asserted,” Silent is the best revenge Give us evidence. otherwise we won’t fight wars without any evidence.”

