Uganda Police Force and International Development Law Organisation ( IDLO) on Thursday met and held discussions on how work together in partnership to deal with Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Violence Against Children (VAC).

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye, at Police headquarters, Naguru.

AIGP Kasingye noted that a total of only 390 police officers have since been trained in 13 districts in the month of November 2020 to date, and called for training of many police officers across the country to appreciate and appropriately apply the diversion guidelines as a new mechanism of handling children in conflict with the law that commit minor/petty offences.

AIGP Kasingye says the training equips police officers with knowledge and skills on the existing legal framework on the rights and protection of children but also to enable police officers appreciate the diversion guidelines and appropriately apply them in their routine duties to enhance coordination among police officers and other stakeholders in the justice system when dealing with children who commit minor offences in order to strengthen the child protection system.

