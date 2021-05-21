Former NTV Uganda news anchor Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura is not sure if she’s ready to have another child.

The mother of one confessed that she has a very tight work schedules and she’s not sure if having another child will be a right thing to do currently.

“Walks between meetings have me pondering on whether I’m ready for baby number 2. The other day I had an emergency and had to go into a meeting with Liam,” Tumusiime shared on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

The 32-year old media personality has always had mixed feelings about having a child. Recently when she was pregnant with her first child Liam Kabuura, Tumusiime wasn’t sure if she was ready to be a mum but things changed when the baby was born.

“I was away because my first months of pregnancy were not nice, but I was told to look at its positive side. They told me that feeling weak and sickly means that the baby is growing so well. But I am fine now and we are just counting months. I don’t know if I am ready to be a mum but I am so happy and excited,” she said.

Now who knows! She might be considering having baby number two very soon despite the current ‘fears’.

