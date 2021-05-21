Comedienne Martha ‘Kay’ Kagimba is on cloud 9 after signing a mega two-year deal with Swangz Avenue.

Despite the nude scandal which pushed her into depression, Martha managed to recover from everything to rebuild her brand again and currently, she’s one the biggest online influencers with a huge following on several social media platforms.

Basing on her online prominence, Swangz Avenue decided to give her a deal and through their Facebook page on Thursday, the Industrial area based record label confirmed that Martha Kay had officially joined their Influencer management program.

“Welcome to the Swangz family, Martha Kay has spent the last few years building her brand, improving her content and growing her audience and today she joined our influencer management program,” Swangz posted.

The record label further noted that they help influencers to get paid for telling their captivating stories for awesome brands, and Martha Kay is a perfect candidate for the deal.

Martha also took the excitement on her page and said that working with Swangz is like a dream come true because she has been a big fan of that record label.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Swangz Avenue and their work for so many years… and now I’m part of their family. Isn’t God good?? They will be my agents for the next 2 years. Stay tuned for what’s coming. I am so excited,” she said.

