NBS TV’s journalist Sheila Nakabuye has passed on.

Sheila who has been the station’s Bureau Chief for Southwestern Uganda died from Mbarara Referral Hospital on Monday morning.

The media personality died while giving birth.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our colleague and Bureau Chief for Southwestern Uganda, Sheila Nakabuye.Sheila passed on this morning May 17th, 2021 at Mbarara Referral Hospital. Rest in Eternal Peace Sheila! You will be missed dearly,”NBS TV posted on its Facebook page today.

Several journalists have since eulogized the fallen colleague.

Sadab Kitatta said,” Three years after we lost our member, Nuliat Nambaziira (during childbirth), we have lost

Nakabuye Sheilah again under similar circumstances!!! Kitalo. This is a heartbreaking loss to the entire membership of Muslim Journalists Taqaddum Sacco Ltd Death is surely so near. We have to accept Allah’s decree.”

Issa Kigongo noted,”

It’s not easy to believe but almighty Allah has decided and is the best planner .

Inah lillahi wa inah illaih rajhunah Nakabuye Sheilah you are gone .

She has been the bureau chief of NBS Tv in western region .Oh almighty Allah.”

Yudaya Nangonzi stated,” No mother should die while putting a life on Earth! Death is so cruel 😭 How will the little angel receive the news without a mum?”

Solomon Sky Kyambadde also said,” This week has started soooo badly, I don’t even know what to say… 😭😭😭 Rest In Power.”

May Sheila’s Soul Rest In Peace.

