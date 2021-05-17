Kampala, Uganda – Phaneroo Ministries International, a vibrant faith-based ministry led by Apostle Grace Lubega shall hold the fourth edition of its annual men’s event on Saturday, May 29th, 2021.

Historically, this event attracts tens of thousands of men from across the country and beyond. However, this year, owing to government restrictions on public gatherings, the event shall be livestreamed online and broadcast on select television stations.

Men Gather

Men Gather is an annual men-only event that brings together men of all ages, races, and walks of life for a one-day mix of fun and powerful teaching on things pertinent to men. Whilst subjects covered at each event have varied from edition to edition, the purpose has remained the same i.e. to raise a generation of men hungry for God, and sufficiently equipped to make a real difference in society as role models.

Keynote speakers at the event have generally been influential members of the society, discussing candidly on subjects such as financial management and investments, the role and responsibility of a man to his household and the community, professionalism and excellence in career, male grooming and relationships.

This one of a kind gathering of men deeply hungry for God, attracts attendees from all regions of Uganda and beyond. In the past, many have travelled from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, USA, Canada, the UK and Malaysia.

Livestream centers

Due to government restrictions on public gathering, this year’s event shall be livestreamed on the ministry’s online platforms—YouTube, Facebook and Phaneroo radio—and also broadcast on Lighthouse Television and Urban Television, starting at 3:00pm East African time.

There shall also be regional livestreaming centres in Gulu, Jinja, Arua, Ishaka, Mbarara and Mbale; and in other countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

About the Ministry

Phaneroo is a dynamic non-denominational faith-based ministry that believes in the inherent ability and power of the Word of God to change individuals and nations with the ultimate purpose of establishing God’s purpose on the earth. The ministry’s vision is to transform the world with the power of the gospel.

Now in its sixth year of existence, and soon commemorating its seventh-anniversary, the exponential growth of the ministry—in actual congregant numbers, geographical reach, outreach platforms including TV and Radio stations, the thousands of testimonies of lives transformed etc. are demonstrative of the hand of God at the heart of this powerful movement.

In addition to Men Gather, Phaneroo also organizes other annual milestone events such as Phaneroo Annual Women’s Conference dubbed “My Great Price”; Saviours from Zion—a prison outreach programme; Joseph Gene business symposium; and Phaneroo Children’s Bible Camp.

Phaneroo is a Greek word translated as bringing to manifestation that which existed but is not seen.

