Controversial city pastor Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministries International has joined the ever growing list of people canvassing support for Rebecca Kadaga to retain the Speakership of the eleventh Parliament.

During this sunday’s service at his Makerere based church, Bugingo asked his followers to get on their knees to pray for the victory of the woman he said represents the hood virtues the born again church stands for.

For her fearless fight against homosexuality, Bugingo said Kadaga demonstrated the very image of God in her that all church faithfuls should be proud of her.

Her further commended Kadaga’s unwavering courage for standing up against all the world’s most powerful nations to defend Uganda’s stance on the vice.

“Father in heaven, we pray for the victory of the courageous woman who has tirelessly stepped forward to defend this nation against homosexuality. For standing up to defend this country’s NO against the vice. She could have opted to ignore or even take a bribe but she still chose to remain true to the values of this nations even before insults from world powers.

For others challenging to unseat the Kamuli District Woman MP from her seat, Bugingo revealed he has nothing for them but only prayers for God to give them good and long life.

Elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on May 24 when the eleventh Parliament will convene for the very first time.

President Museveni, the NRM National Chairman has already called the party’s top decision making organ CEC to work on the modalities for the elections.

