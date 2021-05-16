Emma Wambi

Uganda one of the countries in East Africa was colonized as a British protectorate from 1894 to 1962. She gained independence on 9th/10/1962. Its official language is English. The name Uganda is derived from Buganda, the largest tribe in Uganda.

Uganda boasts of brilliant life, beautiful sceneries, mountains, landscapes, forests, wildlife to name but a few. Words can never be enough to describe it fully so you need to see it for yourself

So without much ado, why is Uganda a true pearl of Africa? Read on..

1) Birds

To birds, Uganda is paradise. Over half of all bird species in Africa are found in Uganda. How amazing is that? Murchison falls is a beautiful place to see an extensive array of birds. Migratory birds are common in Uganda especially from North Africa and Europe. The best time to see migratory birds is from November to April.

2) Mountain Gorillas

All over the world, mt Gorillas are an endangered species but are a common sight in Uganda’s designated wildlife places. But that is not enough, half of the world’s mountain gorillas are found in Uganda.

3) Stunning Sceneries

Uganda is incredibly gifted with beautiful spots for relaxing. Truth be told, I cannot enumerate all of them lest other beauties don’t get a mention. But let us look at a few: Lake Bunyonyi. It has a mist hanging over terraced hillsides. Ssese Island. This Island has one of the finest white sand beaches and the amazing sight of a sunset. Other places that offer stunning sceneries are Sipi falls in eastern Uganda and not to mention Murchison falls.

4) Fertile Soils

At approximately 241,038km squared, Uganda is among the smallest countries in East Africa. Pay attention to this: Although it’s among the smallest nations in East Africa, Uganda is home to almost half of East Africa’s arable land. With its tropical climate, abundant rainfall and sunshine, numerous water bodies, it is no big surprise that Uganda is incredibly blessed with fertile soils.

5) The People

Ugandans are very friendly people. They are hospitable and charming people. They receive the strangers as though close friends and treat them with happiness, honesty and respect. Oh, Uganda, pay a visit and experience it and you will thank me later.

6) The Source Of River Nile

River Nile arguably the longest river in the world, but definitely the longest in Africa has its source in Uganda. Called the father of African rivers, the Nile has a length of approximately 4,132 miles and empties its water into the Mediterranean sea. So many peoples’ lives depend on this great river most notably among them are the Egyptians.

7) WINSTON CHURCHILL

The sole reason why Uganda is called the Pearl Of Africa is because of an explorer called Winston Churchill.In his famous book written in 1908, titled ” My African Journey”. In this book, Winston narrated about Uganda’s stunning beauty ranging from life, birds, reptiles, insects, beasts, mammals and vegetation. To date, Churchill through his book has had a great impact on the tourism economy of Uganda and is a great explorer revered in the history of Uganda.

Do you think there is any other country in Africa that can rival Uganda in terms of beauty? Leave your comments below. Do not forget to share this article after reading it.

