Former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has protested the new wave of arrests on National Unity Platform-NUP supporters by security in the days leading to the May 12 Presidential inauguration.

President Museveni, the winner of the Jan 14 contested elections was sworn in on Wednesday ahead of the next five years as Head of State.

Amid fears that there would be protests from opposition backed mobs to disrupt the inauguration at Kololo, security was heightened in and around Kampala. Several arrests were made days to the function.

Bobi Wine now alleges that majority of those arrested were specifically targeted for being supporters of the Kamwokya outfit. He also claims that they have since established that most of the victims are currently being held by the Chieftaincy of Military intelligence- Mbuya but critically tortured.

“These are some of our comrades who were abducted from different areas between 10th and 12th May. We are reliably informed that most of them are being held at CMI headquarters in Mbuya and being subjected to all manner of torture and humiliation,” Bobi Wine said in a statement posted on his social media platforms.

These, he says include; Nuhu Sanya, Sebagala Gordon, Kasisi Richard, Lutaaya Olivia, Kalyango Muhamood, Munanyagwa Fred, Machete Yasin, Segujja Rashid, Kiweewa Evan Jordan, Mayiga Ronald and Nyombi Richard.

Those who were picked up around Katanga in Wandegeya, Bobi Wine says include Katumba Shiba, Kisakye Sam, Makanya Bernard, Katerega Dan, Sam Saka and Mafabi Steven.

The party has since deployed it’s legal team to fight for the release of the victims.

Meanwhile, he has condemned what he calls ” the blatant abuse of the law with impunity” and described the arrest and detention of civilians in military detentions as not only illegal but also a sign of cowardice.

“We continue to condemn in the strongest terms possible, the blatant abuse of the law with impunity. Abducting innocent citizens and holding them in military cells and other illegal detention centers is not only illegal, but also a sign great cowardice. These are crimes against humanity which will be accounted for, ” he says.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE