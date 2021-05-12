Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by their party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have resorted to prayers and fasting as President elect Yoweri Museveni swears-in to lead Uganda for a sixth term.

Museveni on Wednesday sworn in as President of Uganda in an inauguration ceremony that took place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

However, hours before Museveni’s inauguration, NUP,an opposition party that claimed that their candidate (Bobi Wine)’s presidential victory was robbed in the January, 14 polls revealed that they would be praying and fasting in order to ask God to intervene.

“As NUP, we’ve declared tomorrow a day of prayer and fasting. We’ll beseech God to heal Uganda (2 Chronicles 7:14). As Mr. Museveni swears himself in after a rigged election, killing, incarcerating and maiming people, NUP leaders will be at NUP offices to pray. You too can pray from wherever you’ll be,” Joel Ssenyonyi, the party Spokesperson posted on his Social media pages.

Museveni won the recent presidential elections after defeating his closest challenger Bobi Wine.

The outgoing Kyadondo East legislator has since claimed that the elections were the most rigged in the history of Uganda.

“We defeated them and we we were supposed to be announced as winners but they announced fake results which are not totally related to what happened,” he said days after the elections.

Bobi Wine also called on Ugandans to use “non-violent legal means to remove Museveni”, something most his supporters have since shunned.

“This is an insult to all Ugandans who have fought for freedom. We reject these fake results, and we refuse to acknowledge Museveni as the winner. Resisting tyranny in Uganda is now our duty. We must rise peacefully.We are a non-violent group. Studies show that non-violent revolutions have been more effective in removing dictatorships,” he said.

