Today Wednesday, 12th, 2021, President Yoweri Museveni will swear-in for a sixth term as President of Uganda.

Museveni’s first inauguration took place in January 1986 where he was sworn in on the steps of Parliament as the 9th President of the Republic of Uganda after overthrowing the Government of General Tito Okello Lutwa.

According to the constitution, the inauguration of a President is presided over by the Chief justice, here is the list of Uganda’s Chief Justices that have presided over president Museveni’s inauguration ceremonies.

1.Chief Justice Peter Allen

He was a British expatriate judge who had criticized government prosecutors during the administration of former President Milton Obote. He was sworn in as chief justice in 1985 by Lt. Gen. Tito Okello who was the leader of the new military government which had toppled off Obote.

However, after his appointment, there was another coup where Gen Tito and the vice flee the country. Under the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Justice Peter who was the number three in the country, had to take over power until a new President was sworn in. This meant that he was an interim President of Uganda for three of four days as he arranged for the successful rebel leader (Museveni) to be sworn in and form a government.

In January, Justice Peter presided over the first inauguration of President Museveni. The ceremony that was witnessed by thousands of jubilant Ugandans, was held on the steps of the Parliament building.

Unfortunately, after ascending on power, President Museveni refused to re-appoint Justice Peter.

2. Samuel Wako Wambuzi.

Justice Wambuzi is one of the most respected jurists who served three times as the Chief Justice of Uganda; from 1972 to 1975, 1979 to 1980 and 1986 to 2001.

In 1996, the first elections under Museveni’s government were held where he defeated Paul Ssemogerere of the Democratic Party, who contested the election as a candidate for the “Inter-party forces coalition. Museveni won with 75.5 percent of the vote from a turnout of 72.6 percent of eligible voters. He was sworn in as president for the second time on 12 May 1996 and this ceremony was presided by Justice Samuel Wako Wambuzi who was the Chief Justice at that time.

3.Benjamin Odoki

He was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court in May 1986. He became the Chief Justice of Uganda in 2001, serving in that capacity until his mandatory retirement at the age of 70 on 23 March 23, 2013. He did however serve a three months extension until 23 June 2013.

Justice Odoki presided over three president Museveni’s inaugurations, the first one was in 2001 after the second set of elections where President Museveni got 69 percent of the vote beating his rival Kizza Besigye.

He also presided over Besigye’s presidential petition where the court ruled that the elections were not free and fair but declined to nullify the outcome by a 3–2 majority decision. The court held that although there were many cases of election malpractice, they did not substantially affect the result.

The second inauguration presided by Justice Odoki but fourth to President Museveni was in 2006 where Museveni again defeated Besigye in the general elections. He also presided over the second residential petition which was again filed by Besigye.

The fifth inauguration was in 2011, it was also presided over by Justice Odoki.

4.Bart Katureebe

He is the former Chief Justice who was appointed to that position on 5 March 2015. Before that, he was a justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda. On 20 June 2020, he marked his last day in office as chief justice of the Republic of Uganda and hand handed it over to his Deputy Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who now the current Chief Justice.

Justice Katureebe presided over the sixth inauguration of President Museveni in May 2016 after general elections where according to the Electoral Commission, Museveni was re-elected on18 February 2016 with 61 percent of the vote to Besigye’s 35 percent.

Justice Katureebe also presided over; the presidential petition which was filed by John Patrick Amama Mbabazi. Presidential term limit which the court ruled in favour of President Museveni.

5. Alfonse Owiny Dollo

The seventh inauguration ceremony is going to be presided over by the current Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo.

