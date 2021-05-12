President Yoweri Museveni has finally brought an end to the debate on when the elections for the next Speaker of Parliament and his or her deputy will be held.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda had earlier written to the Speaker of Parliament seeking a change in the dates for the elections so as to give political parties time to caucus before participating in the vote earlier set for May 20.

In her response however, Speaker Kadaga argued that powers to differ the elections did not exist under her office.

But in his May 10 letter, through his Principal Private Secretary Kenneth Omona, Museveni set May 24 as the new date for the polls.

“This is to inform you that His Excellency the President has signed the proclamation for the First Sitting of the Eleventh Parliament to be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on the 24th day of May 2021 at 10:00am,” read part of Dr Omona’s letter, which the office of clerk to Parliament received on May 11.

Coincidentally, 24 May is the day Kadaga will be celebrating her 65th birthday having been born in 1956.

To the majority of her enthusiastic supporters, this could be a blessing for the indomitable country’s number three.

“It’s not just a coincident that the vote gets moved to Mama’s birthdate without God’s intervention. It’s now clearly spelt out that she will be the next Speaker come the date,” Prossy Mwanjuzi, a popular Kadaga social media mobilizer told this News publication.

On whether it was not risky counting on the accidental change of the polling date to predict Kadaga’s victory, Mwanjuzi said her candidate has already built an undisputable profile of work that speaks for itself. Besides a glittering 20 years of commendable service to Parliament, Mwanjuzi argues that Kadaga already had a lot to show for her efficiency prior, which makes her stand out to date.

As many as five candidates have so far expressed interest in the Speakership of the eleventh parliament. They include; Incumbent Rebecca Kadaga and her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Democratic Party’s Richard Ssebamala and Rakai District District Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama. The tight race is however expected between the first two.

