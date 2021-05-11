National Unity Platform National (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has asked his party members who are currently in prison due to their political affiliation to put their trust in God saying that He will fight for them because they are innocent.

Edie Mutwa alias Edward Ssebuufu, Nubian Li, Sir Dan Magic, Kivumbi Achileo, Bobi Young, Mbogo, Richardo Kalema and 28 others were arrested last year in December while on a presidential campaign trail of Robert Kyagulanyi in Kalangala district.

They were accused of possessing military arms in the court-martial and they were remanded in Kitalya prison where they have so far spent four months.

On Monday they were supposed to appear before the General Court-martial for the ruling of their bail application. However, their hopes were quenched when they reached Makindye barracks for the court sitting only to find the doors closed. They were informed that the Court was not going to sit.

Following the incident, Rubongaya penned down an emotional message to his arrested comrades on his social media page on Monday narrating how the state machinery has traumatized the accused.

He, however, asked them not to give up on God because He is on their side since He know they are innocent.

Here is Rubongoya’s massage;

I cannot even begin to imagine how you, comrades feel tonight. I can imagine that you all woke up in high spirits, hoping to make that long journey from Kitalya to Makindye in those military trucks.

I can imagine that each one of you had prepared your civilian clothes to put on for the court appearance. Perhaps some of you even parked your belongings, hoping that by some miracle, you would be spending this night with your families.

Lo and behold, “There is no court today.” No explanation. No apology. No notice. Nothing. It was an order. And so tonight, we are sending you prayers for courage, fortitude and strength. I know that the God who defends the weak against the strong is alive, and He knows that you did nothing wrong. Uganda will be free.

