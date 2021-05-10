Uganda Police have revealed that they are aware of plans by some bad elements to falsely declare some cultural leaders and opposition politicians dead during President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration ceremony

Museveni who won the 14th January presidential poll will be sworn in as President of Uganda for a sixth consecutive term. The function is slated for 12 May, 2021 at Kololo Independence grounds.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga told the media on Monday that the would be perpetrators are planning to use social media to spread the wrong information.

“Our cybercrime teams are monitoring and trolling social media for any acts of cyber harassment, misinformation and disinformation campaigns. For instance, we are aware of plans to falsely declare “as dead” some of the cultural leaders, and opposition politicians to purposely incite the public,”Enanga said.

” We are also tracking down negative elements, rallying disgruntled supporters and fans, on social media and inviting them into disruptive behaviours, towards the swearing-in. We want to warn all perpetrators of violence that their criminal acts will definitely attract sanctions and consequences.”

Enanga also affirmed that security agencies such police, UPDF, SFC among others have already conducted massive drills on how to counter all forms of threats and vulnerabilities that may occur during the ceremony.

” Although our levels of preparedness are robust and advanced, we continue to assess our security plans, for hotspots and other high risk targets, with various tactical response teams in place. We have conducted massive drills on how to counter all forms of threats and vulnerabilities. These include; drills on how to counter armed attacks, massive demonstrations, aggressive and provocative behaviours against security personnel, acts of sabotage like blocking roads with logs, boulders and stones, burning tyres, deflating tyres, blocking VIP convoys and radical youth groups.”

” So far our task teams have 41 suspects in custody for inciting violence and holding unlawful assemblies in Kabalagala. They are set to appear in court. Therefore, all persons who are hinged on promoting acts of violence are asked to desist from such ill-intentions, to avoid the full wrath of the law.”

The police mouthpiece further warned uninvited members of the general public to desist from going to Kololo Independence grounds for security reasons.

“We urge them to participate virtually from their respective homes, to help safeguard themselves from the dangers of COVID-19. We further urge them to avoid lining up along the roads, to avoid acts of congestion that can easily be taken advantage of.”

