Uganda Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have deployed heavily at former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s home in Magere ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration ceremony.

This has been revealed by Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine on Monday.

“Our comrades were meant to appear for their bail hearing today at the General Court Martial. All of a sudden, they called off the court. Meanwhile, my home is surrounded by the police and military! Soldiers are back to the streets. This is how the dictator plans to swear himself in,”Bobi Wine said in a social media post.

Museveni will be swearing in as President elect of Uganda on 12th May, 2021 at Kololo Independence grounds after winning a sixth consecutive term.

Museveni won the January 14th presidential elections after defeating his closest challenger Bobi Wine.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader has since claimed that the elections were the most rigged in the history of Uganda.

“We defeated them and we we were supposed to be announced as winners but they announced fake results which are not totally related to what happened,” he said days after the elections.

Bobi Wine also called on Ugandans to use “non-violent legal means to remove Museveni”.

“This is an insult to all Ugandans who have fought for freedom. We reject these fake results, and we refuse to acknowledge Museveni as the winner. Resisting tyranny in Uganda is now our duty. We must rise peacefully.We are a non-violent group. Studies show that non-violent revolutions have been more effective in removing dictatorships,” he said.

