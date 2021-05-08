Makerere University- the oldest University in the country had it’s guild elections on Friday and Independent candidate Ivan Ssempijja won decisively, beating closest challenger Aaron Ogutu of the National Unity Platform to become the Institution’s 86th Guild President.

Despite belonging to NUP, Ssempijja was sidelined by the Kamwokya based political party in favour of Ogutu.

Ssempijja polled 3112 votes with Ogutu coming a distant second with 1833 votes. The total number of votes was 5266 with 73 of the votes spoilt.

Ogutu attained the NUP endorsement after the nullification of Judith Nalukwago from the race under very unclear circumstances. Nalukwago had earlier been tipped to win the coveted student’s leadership office and her disqualification is said to have greatly angered her supporters, turning against the Kamwokya endorsed candidate in the process.

She is reported to have joined Ssempijja’s camp , helping him trounce Bobi Wine’s Ogutu with ease. The declaration of results form seen by this publication indeed shows that Nalukwago was Ssempijja’s official election agent.

Ssempijja succeeds Julius Kateregga who was recently elected Lord Councilor representing Kawempe South at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He is expected to handle all student related issues including the increase in tuition, the unfair dismissal of students from the University among others.

