While making her opening remarks on Friday during the plenary sitting, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that the tenure of office of the 10th Parliament is to expire on 15th May, 2021.

Kadaga confirmed that the unfinished business, such as Bills that have been read for the first time, in the plenary, will be saved and passed on to the 11th Parliament.

On 17th May 2016, the 10th Parliament commenced with 426 members including 17 ex-officials and 10 representatives of the Uganda Peoples Defence Force. Unfortunately, some MPs have since died before completing their 5 year term in office.

Here are some of the legislators who have since passed on:

1.Toroma County MP Cyrus Amodoi Imalingat

Imalingat was a Member of Parliament for Toroma County in Katakwi district. He is among the ten people who perished in a fatal accident that involved two taxis and a Fuso truck at Kitigoma, Buikwe District in March 2017.

Imalingat was a former military man who retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 2009 having joined in 2005. He was a member of the Human Rights, Defence and Internal Affairs Committees in parliament.

2.Iganga woman MP Grace Hailat Kaudha Magumba

Kaudha 31, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital Kawempe in 2017. She was five months pregnant and reports show that Kaudha experienced pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy-related complication characterized by high blood pressure and swelling mostly in the face, hands and feet. The condition usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In May the same year, she had survived a motor accident when a truck rammed into the back of her newly acquired vehicle registration number UAY 838W. Kaudha was serving her first term in parliament.

3.Moroto Woman MP Annie Logiel

She died in 2017 while in Denmark where she had gone for surgery since she had a tumour on the brain, unfortunately, Logiel did not make it. Before her death, she was the Vice-Chairperson on the Parliamentary health committee.

4.Ruhaama MP William Zinkuratire Beijukye

Beijukye was a first-term legislator who had replaced the First Lady Janet Museveni who held the seat in the 8th and 9th parliaments. He was elected as Ruhaama county MP in February 2016 under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

Unfortunately, Beijukye spent only one year in Parliament. In November 2017 he died in Nsambya Hospital where he been admitted.

5.Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga

Abiriga was an MP for Arua municipality who became famous for donning yellow attire as a sign of showing his undying allegiance to the ruling party- the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

However, on 8th June 2018, he was gunned down together with his bodyguard in the city’s outskirts, Kawanda.

It must be recalled that Abiriga was one of the legislators that vehemently supported a controversial constitutional amendment in 2017 which removed the presidential age limit.

6.Pallisa woman MP Faith Alupo

Alupo died at age of 37 in September last year at Mulago Hospital where she was receiving treatment for blood pressure and diabetes. Alupo joined Parliament in June 2018 through a by-election where she replaced Agnes Amede who remained in the newly created Butebo District after it was cut from Pallisa.

7.Kamuli MP Hajjat Rehema Watongola

The Kamuli municipality Member of Parliament, Watongola is suspected to have died of coronavirus disease at Mulago National Referral hospital last year in November. She was in her second term as Kamuli Municipality MP on an independent ticket after losing the NRM flagbearer to Mastula Namatovu in the party primaries.

8.Kyotera Woman MP, Robina Ssentongo Nakasirye

She was in Parliament on the Democratic Party (DP) ticket. Robina Nakasirye who had joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) succumbed to Covid-19 last year in December at the age of 58.

She was the first woman MP of Kyotera district, which was created after the 2016 elections.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE