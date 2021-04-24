President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 40 senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers.

Museveni, who is the Commander In Chief of the armed forced made the changes on Friday.

“His Excellency the President and Commander In Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces has confirmed the promotions of UPDF personnel to various ranks,” Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson said.

Seven Brigadier Generals have been promoted to the rank of Major General, while 33 colonels have been elevated to Brigadier Generals.

Among the promoted officers is Brig Gen Kayanja Muhangi who has been made a Maj Gen. Muhanga coordinated security operations in Kampala during the just concluded elections.

Others including Maj. Gen. David Kyomukama Kasura, Maj. Gen. Octavius Butuuro, Maj. Gen Francis Takirwa, Maj Gen. Dick Olum Prit, Maj. Gen Michael Odongo and Maj. Gen David K. Wakaalo.

See list:

