The Police Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety Report for 2020 has highlighted that in the year 2020, there was an increase in domestic violence due to an outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The report which was released on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru indicated that there was an 8.9 percent decrease in the volume of crimes reported to Police from 215,224 cases in 2019 to 195,931 cases in the year 2020.

However, the same report indicated that cases of domestic violence especially in families increased in 2020, i.e. 17,664 cases were reported to Police compared to 13,693 reported in 2019. Of 18,872 people who were victims of domestic violence, 3,408 were male adults, 13,145 were female adults. 1,133 were male juveniles whereas 1,186 were female juveniles.

On defilement, over 14,134 cases were reported to Police compared to 13,613 cases reported in 2019, giving an increase of 3.8 percent. Among these, 1280 were children from 0-8 years, 9-14 years were 2986, 9,954 were between 15-17 while 10 people were adults.

A total of 301 children were defiled by suspects who are HIV positive compared to 390 in 2019. Among these 120 were defiled by guardians who had HIV, 120 were defiled by their infected parents, 52 pupils and 55 students were defiled by infected teachers,125 were children of disability.

Murders as a result of Domestic Violence were 418 cases compared to 360 cases reported in 2019, giving a 16.1 percent increase. According to the report, this is because of the lockdown where families were at home.

A total of 440 people were killed as a result of aggravated domestic violence, of whom, 213 were male adults, 169 were female adults, 33 were male juveniles and 24 were female juveniles as compared to 373 people killed in 2019 as a result of domestic violence, of whom, 175 were male adults, 141 were female adults, 37 were male juveniles and 20 were female juveniles.

Over 207 cases of Kidnap were reported throughout the country compared to 159 cases reported in 2019, giving a 30% increase. 142 cases were real kidnaps while 65 cases were that of self-kidnap.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola, 52.9 percent of all crimes committed in 2020 were in rural areas, 43.9 percent were in urban centres while 3.14 percent were committed along the highways.

“In 2020, out of every 100,000 people, 502 were victims of crime as compared to 551 in 2019 showing a decrease in crime rate.”

Meanwhile, on a regional level, Rwizi registered the highest number of cases in 2020 with 12,117 cases followed by Kampala Metropolitan Police North with 11,748 cases, Albertine with 10,431, Greater Masaka with 10,086 cases, North, Kyoga with 9,901 cases among others.

