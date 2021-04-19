From 16th to 17th April, all elected and non-elected leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) held their two-day retreat at Jinja Nile Resort Hotel for the first time since the January 14 general elections.

According to NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a lot was discussed especially on the revision of their manifesto where they tasked elected leaders to focus on the promises they made to the electorate. Other issues discussed were; inclusiveness in governance, people-centred policies, observation of human rights, the rule of law and economic empowerment of the population.

At the end of the retreat, the party came up with seven resolution on which both elected and non-elected leaders will follow as they execute their duties.

The first resolution was to recognize the achievements NUP as a party attained in the last election. Kyagulanyi thanked the people of Uganda for the immense support they continue to extend to NUP in all ways.

As leaders of NUP, they committed themselves to the struggle for freedom and democracy in Uganda.“We committed to continue the struggle against Museveni’s brutal and dictatorial regime,” said Kyagulanyi.

Leaders holding positions in Parliament and Local Government pledged to use their positions to further the struggle for freedom and democracy.

All leaders that attended the retreat took an oath of allegiance to the values of NUP, and to serve Ugandans diligently. All leaders also took an integrity pledge and promised to shun corruption in word and action.

To strengthen their Party Constitution so that it matches the democratic needs of the day. It was agreed that through consultations, as leaders they shall submit thoughts to the Constitutional Review Committee headed by Hon. Medard Ssegona, which was instituted at the party delegates conference in August 2020 and was tasked to formulate a revised party constitution

Select committees have been set up for the parliamentary caucus and the local government leadership to steer the process of determining who NUP as a party shall back for positions such as Speakership in Parliament and Local Councils.

Lastly, the party also resolved to have a countrywide tour by their President and other party leaders across the country to connect with their local leaders, thank Ugandans for their support, open party offices, and engage in other party activities across the country.

