The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has sacked Uganda Cranes Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry.

McKinstry has been Uganda Cranes Head Coach for 18 months.

“FUFA would like to thank Coach McKinstry and his staff for the work and dedication to developing the Uganda Cranes during their tenure,” FUFA management said in a statement on Monday.

Coach McKinstry departs Uganda having won 2 in every 3 games played, recording a 67% win rate from the 18 games he has overseen – including 12 wins, 3 draws and only 3 defeats.

” In addition to this, Coach McKinstry guided Uganda to victory in the CECAFA Challenge Cup 2019 where Uganda won all of the games contested, for only the second time in their history,” FUFA added.

“We would like to thank Coach McKinstry for the professionalism demonstrated during his employment with FUFA, and we wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

