Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has revealed that he is currently in a stable condition and on course to full recovery.

Lukwago was recently flown to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for treatment after suffering from recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain.

And on Thursday rumours made rounds on social media that the Lord Mayor’s health condition had deteriorated. Some netizens went ahead to pronounce him dead.

However on Friday morning, Lukwago posted his photos while walking within the confines of Nairobi Hospital before disclosing that he was in a stable condition.

Having a health walk within the confines of The Nairobi Hospital. Currently in a stable condition and on course to full recovery, praise be to the Lord of the Universe.I will always be grateful to the committed team of physicians and health workers at The Nairobi Hospital led by Professor Godfrey Lule and to you all, dear friends, for your spirited concern and prayers,” Lukwago posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

He further revealed that he was looking forward to returning home in a couple of days.

