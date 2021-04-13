Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has advertised a total of 376 jobs.

The tax body says they are the jobs require persons with the requisite competencies, proven integrity, problem solving, analytical and interpersonal skills with ability to handle multiple tasks under pressure.

Ian Rumanyika, URA Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs noted that the job opportunities are strictly on merit.

“All you need is integrity, professionalism, analytical and interpersonal skills plus the ability to handle multiple tasks to apply,” Rumanyika said on Monday.

See jobs;

1) Supervisor Facilities Management -1

2) Supervisor Human Capital Management -1

3) Officer Domestic Taxes -185

4) Officer ICT & Forensics -1

5) Officer Procurement & Disposal -1

6) Officer Revenue Reconciliation -1

7) Officer Software Engineering -6

8) Officer Payroll -1

9) Officer Applications Support -2

10) Officer Database Administration -2

11) Officer Business Support and System Administration -11

12) Officer ICT Security -1 13) Officer Customs -39

14) Officer Records and Registries -1

15) Officer Fleet Management -1

16) Fleet Assistant -52

17) Plumber Technician -1

18) Officer Prosecution -3

19) Officer Board Affairs -2

20) Officer Debt Collection – Cheques -3

21)Officer Debt Collection-MOUs -3

22) Officer Internal Audit -2

23) Officer Planning — Internal Audit -2

24) Officer Information Systems Audit -2

25) Officer Media Relation -2

26) Administrative Officer -16

27) Office Attendant -25

The deadline for submission of application is Saturday, 1st May, 2021 and to apply, visit the URA website: https.ura.go.ug and follow the link “Careers> Experiential Hiring” to view the detail job description, select and apply for the job of your choice and ONLY online applications will be considered.

