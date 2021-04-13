It’s more likely to be the end of the road for Kawempe North MP-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya after his alleged former school officially disowned him.

Last month, Ssegirinya was taken to court for allegedly forging academic documents which facilitated his nomination and subsequent election as a legislator.

Ssegirinya was sued by his political rival Sulaiman Kidandala, one of the former contenders for Kawempe North parliamentary seat.

In his election petition, Kindandala is seeking to nullify Ssegirinya’s election for lack of Ordinary and Advanced Level papers- the requisite minimum academic qualification for one to contest as an MP.

According to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school, not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,” he noted.”

Now in letter to Alaka and Company Advocates, Pimbas Secondary School said UNEB has never sent them academic certificates in the names of Ssegirinya Richard with index number U00053/054 and U00053/754 respectively.

“The index number on the said documents was not for our school and candidate. The school has never had a candidate in the names of Ssegirinya Richard index number U000/054 for UCE in 2007 neither U00053/754 for UACE in 2009. The school center number is U1549,” Pimbas SS headteacher Dalausi Wamala told Alaka and Company Advocates, the lawyers representing Kidandala.

Meanwhile, segirinya is still insisting that he has the academic qualifications for the position.

Ssegirinya claims those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.

“I am very clever, I have my papers and would have put them out already, but I know those accusing me have no evidence so I am waiting for them to show their evidence, then I will also reveal mine,” Ssegirinya said in a video shared on social media recently.

“They want me to put out my papers then they use them against me. I am very alert, and will not fall for their game. They have done so many things but have failed because I am not an easy person.”

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE