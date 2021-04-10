Centenary Bank has appointed Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe as its new Executive Director filling the gap that has been blank for over a year.

It is a reunion for him, and Centenary Bank as he started his banking career with them.

Balikuddembe who started his banking career with Centenary Bank brings to Uganda’s leading commercial repository an experience of over 21 years in the banking industry having worked in different prominent banks in Uganda.

Balikuddembe has held different senior roles in the banking system. Prior to his new appointment, Balikuddembe served as the Executive Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda.

He also held a number of senior executive roles at ABSA Bank (formerly Barclays), including; Vice President – Head of Business Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Vice President – Head of Trade Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Relationship Manager – Multinationals and Large Corporates, Corporate and Investment Banking.

Before joining ABSA, Balikuddembe worked with Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, serving as the Business Manager, Personal and Business Banking.

Balikuddembe holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance and Strategy) from the prestigious Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Agriculture from Makerere University (1998). He started his banking career in 1999 at Centenary Bank serving as a banking officer.

Balikuddembe’s appointment follows the death of former ED Dr. Simon Kagugube who died early last year.