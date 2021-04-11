By Kasadha Kao Kamuntu

The past three weeks have been politically mouthwatering to say the least, especially for Political enthusiasts like myself that are always looking forward to a good fight or as the Baganda cleverly put it “Abaagala ebyononese” loosely translated as “those that love things in a mess”.

We were all treated to a dramatic “Official Launch” of campaigns by some candidates, most notably the incumbent Speaker, who came out with all guns blazing at her most glaring opponent, the Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah was on live TV accused of “fleeing” from responsibility in presiding over the Age Limit bill.

Ms. Kadaga who seemed quite pumped probably from the Euphoric significance of the occasion didn’t spare any amount of ridicule towards her deputy in what legislators loyal to Oulanyah have called an “immature” attempt to smear an impeccable record of hard work.

Figures released by the Daily Monitor on 18th February, 2021 indicated that “out of 103 bills in 5 sessions, Kadaga and Oulanyah presided over 52 and 51 bills respectively”. A fact that would have one ask questions on what exactly was being handled in the House during peak of COVID 19, a period Oulanyah was reportedly no where to be seen.

According to the figures above, an MP from Westnile said, “even with an absence for over a year, Oulanyah still appeared to be present as the records seem to indicate he gave his boss time to catch up with his speed”. When asked how this could be, he attributed it to the promptness, timekeeping and thoroughness of the Deputy Speaker as opposed to his boss’, whom the legislator accused of perpetual lateness with sittings sometimes starting at 4pm instead of 2pm.

Oulanyah amongst other things was accused of abandoning his duties and was only seen when he made a dramatic entrance into the Chambers during a sitting to set the record straight on a matter in which he was accorded shared guilt with the President on a Motion of displeasure moved against the two of them.

Parliament had just come under fire for passing a supplementary bill at the peak of the Pandemic which saw the Members of Parliament Share 10bn shillings amongst themselves, this was explained as direct relief from Members of Parliament to the constituents with each MP expected to take 20million to directly intervene in their constituencies.

Monies were disbursed into the respective accounts against protests by the President. The stance taken by Kadaga eventually had to give way to a Presidential directive that ordered all Members of Parliament to return the Shs20M to Government. This deflated the ego of the head of the Legislature who in retaliation, saw to it that a motion of displeasure was passed against the Head of State and her deputy who had obeyed and returned the money.

This period burst the bubble of charisma and advocacy that Ms. Kadaga had enjoyed from the general public and it kept on an effortless downward spiral since then.

Fast forward to the Speakership campaign, the President upon having taken in enough of all the drama, decided to summon all candidates for both positions to Statehouse. This meeting saw a junior cadre like Gov’t Spokesman Ofwono Opondo openly disclose his displeasure in the conduct and methods of operation employed by Ms. Kadaga after she reportedly accused him of disrespect.

The OWC boss Gen. Saleh wasn’t spared either as he was accused of funding campaigns of Ms. Kadaga’s opponents in her reelection bid in Kamuli. All these allegations were debunked by the President personally dialing the phone numbers of the accused to explain themselves.

The President strongly objected against the reliance on rumors in dealing with nationally important issues.

The Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who has for a long time openly criticized Kadaga’s methods, was co accused with NRM SG Kasule Lumumba of constantly undermining her. Mosquitoes on the walls during the meeting, intimated that when the two accused ladies attempted to defend themselves, Ms. Kadaga out of spite jeered in a very traditional way.

New NRM MPs will be in Kyankwanzi for a 3 weeks retreat that started on 7thApril, 2021. Reelected MPs were excluded from the retreat to attend to the budget process. This was to be fertile grounds for both candidates to Campaign but as I said earlier “I just love to see a good fight”.

There is also this issue of a secret meeting in Kazo between the Speaker and Son of Kaguta, reliable sources say Ms. Kadaga had ferried NUP leaders to try and catch the interest of the President who is rumored to have almost declined to meet both the conveyor and the “conveyees”(Not a real word) over COVID tests and not being on appointment.

Details of the meeting that happened aren’t very clear but information from privy sources indicate that the Speaker who was clearly seeing her own exit made one final attempt at courting the old affection of the President who apparently declined to any more private meetings and differed all matters of Speakership to CEC.

I hate the fact that Oulanyah has been too quiet in all of this, it disappoints us that were looking forward to a huge wrestle but he seems to leave Ms. Kadaga to wrestle with imaginary foes as the cards all seem to be effortlessly dealt in his favor. A legislator was heard saying “Oulanyah is in a ring with Kadaga and both his hands are tied to his back, but somehow Kadaga still punches her own face”

In my humble opinion, whoever is giving the old lady advice must be on Oulanyah’s bankroll because she is heading off the track with her very out of control train.

Information about Semujju Nganda being denied by POA needs to be verified, it would be nice to see another showdown in FDC as well with prayers that NUP comes up with four contesters too.

Hon. Kinyamatama is in the race too, now for this one, am thinking the female activism is being put to test. KCC Deputy Lord Mayor Ms. Nyanjura came out spitting fire about Kadaga’s double standards, claiming the Kamuli Woman MP only looks for women when her position is at stake. What do the women have to say about this? Because as it seems, the question being asked here is “Yes, we need a woman in top leadership, but must it only be Kadaga?

Kadaga needs to meet Gen. Saleh and hug him, buy Kasule Lumumba a private jet, Undo Ruth Nankabirwa’s loss (Apparently she had a hand in it), cook for Ofwono Opondo his favorite meal and Unsay her claim to Kaguta’s presidency, because only then will her extended ambition see the light of day. But with the way things are going? Am foreseeing her stuck in traffic jam with us.

Until then, I remain yours. Ayagala ebyononese