The battle for the Speaker of the Eleventh parliament is evolving its heights day and night ever since the fresh blood from Bukoto Central Constituency Richard Ssebamala declared his candidature.

Other candidates in the race include incumbent Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, her deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Kira Municipality’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Rakai District Woman MP Juliet Kinyanamatama.

Ssebamala has been mostly in private business until he officially joined politics last year before he subsequently trounced Vice President Edward Ssekandi in the 14th January,2021 polls.

Upon rising to Bukoto Central Member of Parliament seat, Ssebamala’s eyes rose far onto the podium of the speakership seat that has been enjoying the foots and scents of Kadaga since 2011.

“See, the Parliament has not been a social and a tranquil political arena. Since 1986 Mr Museveni has stood at the whims of the power,” Ssebamala told Watchdog Uganda on Friday.

The eleventh Parliament which Ssebamala has stood tall to lead, is beaming with new faces and many would love to change its face starting from its current commander.

“We need to do loads of changes and I believe we’ve done that starting from the grassroot. As Democratic Party, I’m very hopeful that we shall change the tide and run that post,” he added.

Those that have been conversely following Ssebamala since 2018, it was crystal clear that winning Bukoto Central Constituency was not his final destination in Uganda’s politics.

He grew up as a leader starting from Bukalasa Seminary where he honed his leadership skills. It is by no surprise that DP entrusted him to lead the steering of its moving car in Bukoto Central.

“Yes, they’ve had power since 2011 but what changes do you see? Most of our youths are still unemployed, the country is embedded with mafias and many political parties have been compromised,” shared the heated Ssebamala.

Winning the race in 2021 speakership race is not a minor thing and Ssebamala is well acquainted with the challenges, irregularities that might come his way.

“It is not a simple or a walkover race. Day in and day out we’re brainstorming for the better. Working hard like a trojan to see that we realize our dream,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the voiceless in the parliament as well as organizing the room which has been mostly embedded by administration irregularities remains the main reason for Ssebamala’s bid for Speakership.

“ It is no crime to be a speaker and set the agenda on how Member of Parliament should behave. The ultimate goal is to serve the people not our stomachs,” he said.