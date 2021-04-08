Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been buried and Bishop Paul Ssemwogerere appointed the Apostolic Administrator.

The most important task ahead is the substantive appointment of Dr Lwanga’s successor at St Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga.

It will not take long before the Pope appoints a substantive archbishop of Kampala, who heads the province of Kampala Archdiocese, which also includes Kiyinda Mityana, Masaka, Lugazi, and Kasana-Luwero.

One of the above bishops could be promoted to Kampala as new archbishop, anytime from now. The rest of the bishops in the Archdiocese of Kampala have fair chances, save for one in Masaka – Bishop Severino Jumba.

The archdiocese of Kampala has been led before by Joseph Kiwanuka, Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga, Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, and Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. There are many considerations to be met before one qualifies to make Rubaga their seat.

Below are possible replacements for Dr. Lwanga.

1. Anthony Zziwa

The Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana is also the current chairman of the Episcopal Conference. Bishop Zziwa is a respectable prelate and has captained his diocese to enjoy a lot of stability. As senior-most bishop in the archdiocese, Bishop Zziwa has an opportunity to get promoted to Kampala from Mityana. A similar path to Rubaga was taken by Wamala, who was promoted to archbishop and later cardinal.

2. Kakooza Christopher

Bishop of Lugazi

He was an auxiliary bishop in Kampala Archdiocese, which means he was the late archbishop’s deputy, before he was appointed to replace Bishop Mathias Ssekamanya in Lugazi, who was retiring from service. Kakooza is equally a respected pastor who rose through the ranks to become a bishop. The death of Lwanga could signal a return of Kakooza to Kampala.

3. Ssemwogere Paul

The Bishop of Kasana Luwero was a high-profile priest in Kampala, sitting at Christ the King church. Bishop Paul Ssemwogere replaced Lwanga in Kasana when the late was promoted to archbishop of Kampala.

After his appointment as Apostolic Administrator of Kampala Archdiocese alongside his Kasana-Luwero diocese, could be headed to Kampala, and history repeats itself with a Ssemwogere return to Kampala?

4. Monsignor Charles Kasibante

Monsignor Kasibante has done it all in the archdiocese of Kampala, apart from being a bishop. Time will tell if the untimely death, is an opportunity for him to rise to bishop’s seat. Of course, it is a long shot for him to be appointed archbishop, rather auxiliary – or, be transferred to another diocese where a new archbishop could be picked from.

5. Monsignor Gerald Kalumba

The Christ the King parish priest is also the vicar of Kampala. He is one of those senior priests who are likely to be appointed bishops. But like Kasibante, it is difficult to rise from priest to archbishop, so he will have to serve in another diocese or as auxiliary bishop, as his path to Kampala archdiocese.