KISORO– A 24 year old Rwandan National has been killed by a rolling Stone in Kisoro District.

The deceased is Nyabinoni Eria alias Mfitimukiza a resident of Nyagashinge village, Nyagashinge wards, Northern Division, Kisoro municipality.

According to Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, Nyabinoni was hit by a huge rolling Stone that broke his left leg, rolled over and killed him instantly.

The Police mouthpiece explains that the incident happened on Tuesday April 6th 2021 at about 11:30AM at Chahi village, Nyagasinge ward, Northern Division Kisoro municipality when the deceased was carrying out quarrying activities in the stone quarry at Burihira village.

“By the time of the unfortunate incident,the victim never had protective gears while carrying out quarrying activities, ” Maate explained in a statement.

Maate adds that the Police team led by the district CID officer, Soco and others visited the scene and recorded Statements from eye witnesses pertaining the latter’s death.

Nyabinoni’s body was retrieved and taken to Kisoro hospital for postmortem as Police investigations take course at Kisoro Central Police station on Reference number CRB 172/2021.