The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has mourned His Grace Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese who died on Saturday. He was found dead in his room.

In an open condolence letter to Uganda’s Roman Catholics, Dr Kaziimba said the death of Dr Lwanga has come as a shock since he was with him on Good Friday as they walked the way of the cross.

“On behalf of the Church of Uganda, please accept our sincerest condolences to you and all Ugandan Roman Catholics who are grieving the sudden death of Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga. Just yesterday, we walked the Way of the Cross together, and it is a shock to all of us. His clear Gospel voice of advocacy for the poor and oppressed, his commitment to Christian unity, and justice for all will be dearly missed,” Dr Kaziimba said.

He further noted that that Dr Lwanga fought a good fight and finished his race.

“Yet, we know that he has moved into the nearer presence of our Lord and is advancing from glory to glory. He fought the good fight; he finished the race; he kept the faith. Now he, who longed for our Lord’s appearing, receives the crown of righteousness. We are praying for you, your people, and all Ugandans that we will know the comfort of the Holy Spirit at this time of great loss, and at the same time rejoice that Archbishop Cyprian’s name was written in the Book of Life.”