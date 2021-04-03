The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is dead. He was found dead in his house on Saturday morning.

He was last seen in public on Good Friday as he took part in this year’s public way of the cross.

Who was Kizito Lwanga?

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, a position he acquired on 30 September, 2006.

He was born at Naggalama in Mukono district formerly the archdiocese of Kampala (now Diocese of Lugazi) on January 19th 1953.

His late father Joseph Nsubuga Wamala was a catechist and he died in 1983. He has four brothers and four sisters.

Lwanga attended Kyabakadde primary school and in 1964 he joined Nyenga Minor seminary. He thereafter entered the National Major Seminary of Philosophy of Katigondo 1972-1974 and in 1974-1978, he studied Theology at the National Major Seminary of Ggaba.

He was ordained a priest on April 9th 1978 by the late Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga of the Archdiocese of Kampala.

In 1979, the cleric joined the University of Clermont-Ferrand (France) to study a course in administration and languages, with particular focus on administration.

He was appointed Chaplain of His Holiness in 1986. In 1994 he was awarded with a Doctorate in Canon Law of the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

Lwanga was appointed first bishop of the Diocese of Kasana-Luweero on 16 November 1996 and ordained bishop on 1 March 1997 at Kasana-Luweero.

He was later appointed the third Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala on 19 August 2006 and installed as the third Archbishop of Kampala on 30 September 2006 at Rubaga Cathedral, succeeding Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala.