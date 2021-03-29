Rebecca Kadaga has laughed at those who think that she can accept the Vice President offer and forego her Parliament Speakership bid.

Kadaga says that she has received an offer from some party members to be Vice President in the new Cabinet, but she says this is a position she will never accept since it is not a decision-making role.

Kadaga’s announcement came as she was meeting with the Busoga elected members of parliament on Sunday at Hotel Africana in Kampala as she continues with campaigns to retain the post of the speaker.

Kadaga also debunked an argument being peddled by her opponents who claim that the Busoga region does not deserve to be handed a prominent position in government because Busoga did not vote President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni overwhelmingly in the January 14 polls.

Presenting statistics to back her argument, she said that the Northern region has never voted overwhelmingly for the NRM except for the just concluded election, but added that they have always been represented in government.

Kadaga is currently locked in a bitter battle with her deputy and NRM party colleague Jacob Oulanyah to retain her position as speaker after serving two terms since 2011.

The race for speaker has divided both the house and the NRM party as both candidates are busy seeking endorsements from various groups and associations of MPs from across the country.

The NRM party with a majority of representatives in the house will decide the next speaker when the vote takes place during the first sitting of the 11th Parliament in May.

Other interested in the position are Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala.