Controversial events promoter Andrew Mukasa famously known as Bajjo Events has apologized for always abusing National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

In a video shared by Kakensa Media on Facebook, Bajjo says he regrets why he used to abuse Bobi Wine in favor of President Yoweri Museveni.

When he bitterly parted ways with NUP leadership last year, Bajjo made it a tendency to abuse the former presidential candidate. He one time said that a drug addict would never lead Uganda.

“I regret why I used to abuse Bobi Wine, I’m so sorry. It’s me Mukasa asking you Kyagulanyi to forgive me.I’m so sorry.I’m apologizing because our Buganda elders told me that what I was doing was wrong by attacking a fellow Muganda who is fighting for us,” Bajjo said in a video footage shared on Monday.

” When I was still in NUP, I got angry when you declined to make me your flagbearer for Nakawa West. Kayemba Solo told me that I shouldn’t bother putting up my campaign posters because you had already given the party ticket to another person.”

Bajjo also noted that President Museveni never bought me to abuse Bobi Wine. He claimed that he was doing it on his own.

“But for sure, President Museveni never bought me, he never gave me a single penny to leave NUP. What annoyed me was that Kayemba Solo told me that Joel Ssenyonyi and Paul Kakande were still on the round trouble to agree on who will take the party ticket without considering me. That was disrespectful.

“As I sat down, I reminisced when you used to tell me that those people don’t like us, they are just using us as political condoms, we are the ones keeping them in power. But Kyagulanyi I’m really sorry, your my brother. I will never make any demeaning statement against you again.”

The events promoter further disclosed that there’s a mission to cause change in Uganda and anytime, the East African country will be observing something new.

He said the mission will be brought about by a combined affort by most tribes in Uganda to remove a ‘small group’ of people from power.

“Me I’m ready to die fighting for change, I’m ready to rot in Luzira Prison but we are tired of a small group of people who have made most Ugandans foreigners in their own country.We are tired of tribalism. All the country’s resources are enjoyed by a few people, “Bajjo claimed.

“In two months time, there’s something big coming up. It’s bigger than Kyagulanyi, it’s bigger than Buganda Kingdom or Busoga and any other tribe. You just have to wait. I can assure you that in the near future, Other tribes in Uganda will also enjoy the National cake.”