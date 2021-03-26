The Minerals Protection Unit of the Uganda Police Force is to sensitise the locals in the Karamoja sub region ahead of the aerial survey that is yet to begin.

Aerial surveying is to be done in conjunction with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

According to Mineral Protection Unit Commandant, SP Jesca Keigomba, the unit and the line ministry have embarked on a sensitization and alertness campaign in the districts of Karamoja to inform the locals there that the exercise is for the good of the country.

The mineral protection unit has been around most parts of the country sensitizing the local artisans miners about the dangers of illegal mining that is taking place countrywide and advising them against the use of chemicals during mining.

The sensitization comes after the arrival of two aircraft from a Spanish company, XCaliber, on Tuesday.

According to SP Keigomba, aerial surveying is expected to improve mineral exploration, increase local and foreign investment in Karamoja region and increase employment opportunities.

The exercise, she said, has no risk or harm to health of human or animals.