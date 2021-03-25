The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Mwesigwa Rukutana has challenged the newly elected political leaders to stop the habit of propagating divisionism and disunity among the electorates.

Rukutana who is also the outgoing MP for Rushenyi County noted that leaders should join hands together in serving all people of the constituency regardless of whom they voted for and their political affiliations.

The minister wants leaders from Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District and Uganda at large to unite and address problems affecting people instead of being busy witchhunting electorate who voted against their political agenda in the last elections.

Minister Rukutana made remarks on Monday while monitoring the ongoing construction of the Karuruma Bridge that connects Rwencwera Katungamo parish Rugarama greater sub county and Kihorobo Kayonza Sub County both in Rushenyi County, Ntungamo district.

He advised leaders to resolve their political differences and work towards peace and development stressing that the divisions will derail sporadic development that has been achieved during his reign.

However, Rukutana assured that he is committed to continue supporting and lobbying for the development of Rushenyi County and Ntungamo district at large as it has been.

He thanked the people of Rushenyi County for supporting Pesident Yoweri Museveni, NRM and himself though he did not win thus conceding defeat.

Minister Rukutana was flanked by his political assistant Priscah Tumusiime.

The Karuruma Bridge which collapsed in April last year is being constructed by UNRA and it will take three weeks to be completed.