The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has on Wednesday unveiled her National Campaign Task Force which will help her compete favorably in the 11th Parliament Speakership race.

Kadaga unveiled the team at Speke Resort Munyonyo while officially launching her Speakership bid.

The campaign team is lead by Isingiro South MP Alex Byarugaba who is deputised by the Okoro County’s Gabriel Okoro.

Others on the team include regional whips and representatives like Cecilia Ogwal, Woman MP Dokolo, Sarah Opendi from Tororo, Robert Migadde of Buvuma Islands, Macho Geoffrey from Busia Municipality, Gilbert Olanya the Kilak County MP among others.

Kadaga used the event to rally MP-elects from several constituencies and from different political parties ranging from the ruling National Resistance Movement, leading opposition party National Unity Platform, Forum for Democratic Change and independents to vote for her.

Out of the 529 MPs that are to occupy the 11th Parliament, Kadaga said she so has support from 300 legislators.

Kadaga also told the over 70 MPs who attended her event that sometimes she gets in trouble with her party because they expect her to stifle opposition MPs, a thing she says she doesn’t agree to.

“I am a Speaker for all MPs, I am guided by the will of people and in doing my work, I always look out for their interests,” Kadaga said.

She added that she has the support of many MPs because she has been a unifying factor in parliament offering the chance to every member of parliament irrespective of their parties to contribute.

Kadaga is competing with fellow NRM cadre Jacob Oulanyah and FDC Ssemujju Nganda for the Speakership seat.