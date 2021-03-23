Parliament today, 23 March 2021 commemorates100 years of its existence as the legislative arm of the government.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga says that the evolution of the Legislature has witnessed tremendous growth in mandate, size and impact.

“The Legislative Council (LEGCO) at inception had seven unelected Members; three were ex-officios, three were nominated and an Indian who was not at the sitting then. All members were Europeans and it was chaired by the then Governor, Sir Robert Croyndon. The Africans who included the Kabaka and his Lukiiko were just in attendance and not part of the LEGCO,” she said.

Kadaga who was addressing the media on the milestone on Monday, 22 March 2021 added that, Africans were not represented but progressively Ugandans have been able to take charge of their affairs.

“Currently, the 10th Parliament has 459 Members as compared to the seven Members of the LEGCO in 1921. We now have a widened mandate whose roles include representation, legislation, oversight and appropriation, she said adding that, ‘Parliament has become more independent and is composed of various interest groups and is now fully in the hands of Ugandans’.

Kadaga said that Parliament shelved plans to have a weeklong celebration of the 100 years due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would have loved to have a centenary celebration. However, because of the situation in the country we cannot gather many people,” she added.

The Speaker said that the House will consider a commemorative motion on the centennial milestone and hold a photo exhibition depicting the legislature over the years.