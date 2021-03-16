Since the closure of Schools in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GS Virtual Learning Limited, has kept various learners from different schools in classes Nursery to S.6 engaged through its online learning product. The information technology firm that was established in 2020 aims to spark innovation and promote best practices in the use of ICT in teaching and learning and thereby catalysing significant improvement in access, quality, and relevance of education for students 3-18 years old, and their teachers.

With Nursery and Infant Care schools closed, many parents with children between the ages of 3 to 6 years have been left worried about their children’s development and education continuity. It is from this need that GS Virtual Learning Limited has launched a specialised product dubbed, GSVL Infant Care customised to the learning needs of children between the ages 3 to 6 years.

The GSVL Infant Care product which was launched today is a comprehensive learning product for children between the ages 3 to 6 years and ensures that all aspects of an infant child’s development such as their spiritual, academic and physical aspects are catered to.

The comprehensive infant product includes; exciting online engagements, creative project work, reading and writing activities, customized one-on-one sessions, spiritual, and emotional development activities, play activities and so much more provided by a team of infant care experts.

At only UGX. 250,000/= per month, a parent interested in the product can register their child using the link https://forms.gle/HbhLeSYCB6dE3xdH7 after which they will then be shared with payment details. For more information, a parent can contact the company’s helplines on 0757211165, 0757211181, or 0757211050 to subscribe their child.