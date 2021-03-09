Isaac Sempala Ssebagala, the husband to outgoing Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Naggayi Sempala has revealed that if he had not come to bury his late brother Hajj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala , his wife was going to give out their home in Kyadondo, Katuso road to former Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba behind his back.

Sempala narrates that his wife has been in an intimate relationship with the professor for some good time and he says the two have been plotting to grab his property without his knowledge since he has been in Canada.

Recently, Nabilah said property in question was under leasehold register volume 4004 Folio 8 and had been put on sale by Equity Bank (U) LTD over Mr. Ssebagala’s failure to honour a loan.

She said the property was put on sale by the bank which even advertised in print media in early February 2013. Nabilah added that when the bank took such a step, she appealed to its management to cancel the decision promising them that they were going to clear the loan. However, the bank turned down her request until she asked for help from Prof. Baryamureeba.

“I then decided to approach your client (Prof Venansius Baryamureeba) a family friend on 13th February 2013 and he accepted to intervene and save our home. The debt and other costs related to the bank loan were met by your client which he agreed,” the legislator said in a letter to Prof Baryamureeba’s lawyers.

However, according to Sempala, the statements made by the MP are false since before his departure to Canada, he had paid off the loan to the bank remaining with only Shs44m which he expected that his wife was going to clear.

“I acquired that land while still a young man before I even married my wife Nabilah, and we have stayed in that home since the day we married. When Nabilah decided to stand for Parliamentary seat in 2006. She told me that Prof. Baryamureeba had promised to support her in the campaign. I did not see any problem with it since even after elections they remained friends,” he said in one of the interviews with a local newspaper.

Sempala further noted that when his wife informed him that she was going to contest again in 2011, the family did not have money and as a family, they decided to secure a loan of Shs250m from Equity Bank in 2010 to facilitate campaigns of Nabilah.

“In 2013, I managed to pay back some big percentage of money and I was left with Shs44m. However, after getting some misunderstandings with my wife due to allegations I received concerning her relationship with Prof Baryamureeba, to protect the dignity of my family, I relocated to Canada with our four children. I expected her to pay the remaining Shs44m that we were owing to the bank. ”

Last year when he came back to Uganda for the burial of his elder brother Hajj Ntegge Ssebaggala, he was shocked when his wife told him that their marital home was taken over by the Prof Baryamureeba since she acquired money from him and failed to pay it back.

“After the burial, my wife kept on asking me when I’m leaving? And I told her I will stay with her for one week but I had already received some info about the two. When the week elapsed she started misbehaving and that is where the misunderstandings began and when I went to our home I was shocked when I met private security personnel deployed at our home purposely to stop me from accessing it on her orders,” he said.

Sempala added that he was surprised when his wife told him she borrowed Shs450m to pay off Shs44mn which was still standing by the time he left the country.

“I was also shocked when I noticed that she received another Shs400m from Baryamureeba despite the fact she had not paid back the first loan. She is also lying that she bought the family house in Canada on borrowed money.”

Nevertheless, Prof Baryamureeba on Monday denied having an affair with the Nabilah alluding that he was helping her as a friend. “My issue with them is my money. Whatever other issues they may have, those are their issues.”