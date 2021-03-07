Police in Mityana district are investigating aggravated robbery and murder of Stanley Kyerani Junior alias Maria Rose, a resident of Busunju B.

It is alleged that two unidentified men dressed in civilian clothes, armed with AK47 gun and wearing face masks entered the house of one Namale Annet who was at the time watching TV with the deceased and two others.

They put them on gun point, shot the Kyerani, robbed a laptop bag with Shs. 35,000 and a mobile phone.

Wamala region police spokesperson Rachel Kawala, confirmed the incident which occurred in the night.

“Through our intelligence, police responded with a team of detectives who were deployed at the scene of crime and three cartridge casings and one live ammunition were recovered,” Kawala said.

She said that these will be examined to establish the firearm used.

No arrest has been effected.