President Yoweri Museveni has ordered experts from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to find out how the state can deactivate the use of a Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

After the ban of social media in Uganda recently, netizens resorted to use of VPNs to access the platforms.

According to sources, Museveni made the order during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Museveni said that he was surprised that Ugandans were still accessing social media despite government’s ban. He said they opted to shutdown the platforms to control any likely violence that could have come up before and

The President added that it was risky for social media to remain active in Uganda without government’s control.

The matter arose from the report from experts from the ministry of ICT, Internal Affairs and education who were tasked to find out how Ugandans are reacting towards the shutdown of social media. The report showed that although social media was shut down almost 98 percent of social media users in Uganda are still using it with the help of VPN.

On 13th January,government shutdown internet , as the country was going into presidential and Parliamentary polls alluding that it was a pre-emptive measure to curb any arrangements that were made to disorganize peace in the times of election period.

Up to date, government has maintained the shutdown.

However, even though, social media is still under ban, very many officials from the government including ministers have been seen active on Facebook Whatsapp and twitter, an indication that they could also be using VPN to access the platforms.