The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters detectives are holding a one Odaka Jimmy-alias Governor aged 28, for defrauding people over Shs500 million through fake Gold transactions.

The suspect who is a resident of Mirumu Town Council in Abim District was arrested today 8th Feb.2021 from a hideout in soroti. This follows a reported case of fraud amounting to Shs85 million from a one Boniface Mumbere, a businessman.

“The suspect has over 70 case files reported against him in Abim and soroti respectively,” said Twiine Charles, CID Spokesperson.

Twiine added that the suspect admitted to committing fraud,but claimed that the money received was shared by several people whose contacts,he couldn’t trace.

” Our teams are still carrying out deeper investigations as the files are processed for prosecution.”