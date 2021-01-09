The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj. Gen Paul Lokech has warned Ugandans not to dare stay at polling stations after casting their votes.

Gen Lokech made the warning during a media brief at Police Headquarters in Kampala on Friday.

“The Electoral Commission (EC) has given us guidelines that we should not accept mass gatherings around the polling centres and on this we want to put it very clear to everybody that you need to vote and go home. We have guidelines on how we will handle the polling agents representing the each party but any act of hooliganism of remaining at the polling station will always not be acceptable,” he said.

Gen Lokech also noted that Police and other sister security organs are ready to maintain law and order ahead of next week’s general elections.

However, some presidential candidates such as National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Patrick Amuriat and Gen Henry Tumukunde have already vowed to violate EC orders on polling day alluding that it’s one of the new tactics the Commission and President Yoweri Museveni are planning to use to rig elections.

“Mr Byabakama, the chairman of the EC is telling people to cast their ballots and go away, there is no law that you will be breaking when you stay and guard your vote, this is one historical day that we have as a people of Uganda, it is not criminal at all to guard your vote, if we all want transparency, he should not intimidate you,” Bobi Wine said.

“Get to the polling station as early as 6 am watch, make sure the boxes are open for everybody to see, make sure they are sealed and watch through all the electoral process to ensure we have a credible, transparent, free and fair election.”