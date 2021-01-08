National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has castigated the state for charging his colleagues with what he referred to as bogus cases.

On Friday, the General Court Martial in Makindye charged Bobi Wine’s bodyguard Eddie Mutwe, his singing partner Nubian Li and 46 other members on his campaigning team with illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the Kyadondo East legislator, lawyers and family members of the suspects Lwere all denied access to the court. The court sat without anyone present and remanded them.

“I find it difficult that a man who claims to be a General can be so, so scared of the people to the point of behaving in the most shameful manner! Like we have said repeatedly, we have information that they plan to plant guns, drugs and other materials in homes of comrades so as to arrest them and charge them with such bogus cases,” Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post on Friday.

” To you all comrades out there, be strong, be firm! These are simply signs that Museveni is on the way out. God is with us. Just continue to pray for Uganda and do your part to make this change possible.”