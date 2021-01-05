The office of the National Chairman has been hit with a scandal, as media coordinators in different districts threaten to pull back their services citing mismanagement of funds.

According to news website, Homeland Media, a group of NRM coordinators under the Office of NRM National Chairman are disgruntled over their facilitation meant to cater for their campaign activities across the country ahead of the January 14 2021 polls.

The coordinators including media panelists at national, regional and, district and others, are angered over the way the administrators of the office of NRM National Chairman at Kyambogo have handled the campaign funds.

Homeland has reported that some of the coordinators say they have never been facilitated to do their work as promised yet they have proof that the Kyambogo office pocketed Shs4 billion meant for village mobilization and media activations.

A source told the website that the Kyambogo office got ugx4b from the campaign task force but a few individuals there shared the biggest portion of this money.

It is alleged that each district coordinator and media panelist was meant to get Shs5M but hitherto this day no one has received the money.

They claim a few district coordinators were given sh199,000/- towards Christmas but many others were left out and no explanation has so far been given for this.

Owing to this, coordinators under the Kyambogo office have asked for the intervention of President Yoweri Museveni, their party flagbearer and NRM chairman.

In a petition that is being signed by the angered coordinators, they request to see Museveni to air out to him their concerns.