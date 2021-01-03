By Steven Kintu

Police in Bugiri district are holding three employees of Star Inn bar and Lodge over murder.

This is after a yet to be identified lady’s lifeless body was found in a bathroom at the same bar in Buwuni Town Council, in Bugiri district on Saturday.

It’s alleged that the deceased with unidentified lover had come for accommodation but the woman was later found dead, with the man missing.

Busoga East region police spokesperson James Mubi has confirmed the incident.

Mubi without naming the suspects said investigations are underway.