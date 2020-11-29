President Yoweri Museveni will today Sunday 29 November, 2020 address the nation regarding security and Covid-19 pandemic.

The state of nation address will take place at 7pm and it will be aired on TV stations, radios as well as online.

“The Presidential Address deferred last Sunday will happen today. President Museveni will speak to the country at 7pm on subjects of security and the Covid-19 pandemic. Address will be broadcast on TVs, radios and online,” Don Wanyama, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary said on Sunday.

Last week, Museveni who is also the ruling National Resistance Movement flag bearer for the 2021 presidential election said he was to address the nation every Sunday on issues of national importance. He was supposed to start last Sunday,however, moments after the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said they had written to Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) seeking clarification on Museveni’s address, Wanyama said the address had been deferred.

“The Presidential Address that was scheduled for 7pm today has been deferred to a new date that will be announced. We regret any inconveniences,” Wanyama tweeted.

In a statement, the NAB secretary general, Joseph Beyanga, said they had received UCC directive to air president Museveni’s address starting November 22, 2020 under the theme “Security and Economic Recovery” between 7pm and 9pm.

Museveni is also a presidential candidate in the 2021 general election and as such his address could be perceived by the audience as a campaign message, according to Beyanga.

“By carrying the said address, broadcasters may therefore be perceived and faulted for being biased and unfair to other candidates. The purpose of this letter is to seek your guidance and clarity on the nature of the president’s address. In case it is a campaign style address by a candidate, the willing broadcasters ought to be paid for broadcasting the same,” Beyanga said.